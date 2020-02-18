Demon Slayer goes on tour, concerts entrusted to Andrea Battistoni's Tokyo Philharmonic

Share it:

He may not have won the award for best soundtrack at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020, but Demon Slayer is certainly one of the most impactful series of 2019, musically speaking. Traces like Tanjiro Kamado no Uta is Gurenge have conquered the web in recent months, and it is therefore only normal that the anime has just announced a tour.

The series of concerts will start in the spring season, more precisely on 5 May 2020 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall A, an auditorium with about 5000 seats. From there, the series of concerts will continue through Hiroshima, Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and Fukuoka, then ending with a last date in Nagoya on September 5th. Tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

The tour was entrusted to nothing less than the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the oldest classical music orchestra in Japan. Among the good news there is also to remember that the musicians are guided by the Italian Andrea Battistoni, the young Veronese conductor now in office in the role of Principal Conductor for four years. In addition to playing the most important role, Battistoni is also the only non-Japanese musician who has been entrusted with a similar role, with the exception of the Special Guest Directors Michail Pletnev, famous Russian pianist with almost 50 years of experience behind him.

We remind you that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will return with a new film in 2020, as recently confirmed by producer Yuma Takahashi.