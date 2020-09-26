Demon Slayer: Giyu Tomioka impresses with her art in a 250 € figurine

Demon Slayer it was a phenomenon last year, and the 100 million run of the manga that allowed it to break the records of Dragon Ball and Slam Dunk are further proof. For this reason, in recent months an entire market based on products has exploded on Demon Slayer, for which statuettes, pendants and more are now flourishing.

Today we bring you right into the world of Demon Slayer merchandising with a statuetta dedicata a Giyu Tomioka. The water pillar of the body of demon hunters was one of the first characters to appear in the anime and manga, immediately giving an important lesson to the protagonist Tanjiro. In the anime, very little has been seen in action, while fans of the manga who have already finished the work know what its characteristics are.

Having been trained by Urokodaki Sakonji, Giyu is a natural user of water breath with which he gives life to spectacular moves. One of these is the protagonist in the statuette created by TPA Studio at a cost of 240 €. In 1: 6 scale, 43x29x26 size and equipped with LEDs, it sees the hunter on top of some water trails while below the whole rests on a scenario with a tree and a bright Japanese lantern. The figurine launch is scheduled for the last quarter of 2020 and the ability to pre-order it has already been included.

Shinobu Kocho was also made into a statuette, while a fan decided to devote himself to Inosuke Hashibira.