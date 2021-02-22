Demon Slayer: girls celebrate in swimsuits in the author’s new artwork!

On February 4, the nuovo artbook di Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, created by the author Koyoharu Gotouge. The collection contains a series of drawings made by the mangaka from 2016 to 2020, and one has been published to promote it wonderful illustration of the most beloved girls in swimsuits.

Below you can take a look at the beautiful black and white sketch, in which Nezuko, Shinobu, Kanao and Mitsuri are portrayed. Nezuko is portrayed in human form for a simple artistic choice of the author, so don’t worry about spoilers or the like.

Returning to the artbook, this was published together with the second official fanbook, and for the moment the arrival in Italy is not confirmed. Given the success of the series, however, Edizioni Star Comics could consider bringing both of them to our homeland within the next few months, perhaps before the launch of the new movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.

The Demon Slayer manga ended in May 2020, and the film became the biggest hit in Japanese cinema history. The second season of the animated, sequel to the film, will arrive in the second half of 2021, and we may receive new information in the course of the next edition of Anime Japan.

What do you think of it? Do you like the sketch? Let us know with a comment! In case you are interested in discovering the reasons for the success of the work, we refer you to our latest in-depth study on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.