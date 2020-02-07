Demon Slayer: for the first time, a manga conquers the top 10 Oricon

Share it:

Many words have been spent for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a phenomenon of 2019 that is continuing its run also in 2020. The success shows no sign of stopping and indeed seems to continue in an unpredictable expansion. After passing the race on the single volume with ONE PIECE, Demon Slayer puts another exceptional record on the bulletin board.

This week can be said to be special for Demon Slayer because the Oricon ranking has published the ranking for the period from 27 January to 2 February. Seven days in which there is practically only one winner: Demon Slayer. The Koyoharu Gotouge manga was the first in history to occupy the top 10 in a single week, placing many of its volumes in these positions.

In reality, Demon Slayer's record goes far beyond that. The 18 volumes on sale so far have in fact conquered the first 18 positions, achieving a further extension of a record that has never happened before and which is not said to happen again in the coming years. In fact, only this week, Demon Slayer has sold over two million copies overall, also due to sales, few compared to tankobons but always influential, of the official databook Kisatsutai Kenbunroku.

The 18 volumes that reached the top 18 positions meant a gain of about 1.2 billion yen, or about 10 million euros, for the franchise. For Shueisha, the title has become a real money machine in a success that seems to continue until the conclusion. Will Demon Slayer continue to break further records?