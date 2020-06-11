Entertainment

Demon Slayer: first arrests in Japan for copyright infringements

June 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 was an important year for copyright laws, as the government imposed a further squeeze to control the illicit use of copyrighted material, especially with regards to products related to the market. anime and manga.

A few days after the new law against piracy, which will actually start from January 1, 2021, the arrest of a man in Fukushima Prefecture has made a particular stir. The 34 year old, in fact, allegedly violated the copyright terms by selling pirated smartphone cases with illustrations dedicated to Giyuu and Shinobu, two Pillars of Demon Slayer.

In the last period, in fact, the franchise has become the object of very strong merchandising, to the point that the homonymous manga has monopolized entire rankings. To give you an idea of ​​the popularity of the series, some stores have had to limit the purchase of new volumes to a single tankobon per person, so as to allow as many readers as possible to get hold of the latest issue of the comic. In some cases, however, between theft and illicit sales of themed products, controls regarding Demon Slayer merchandising have been further strengthened.

Certainly unpleasant news but which further underlines the tightening of penalties in Japan regarding crimes related to copyright and piracy. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.

