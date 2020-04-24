Demon Slayer fights the Coronavirus with an original illustration by the author

Share it:

These are tough times for all those nations brought to their knees by the Coronavirus threat. But despite the difficulties and inconveniences caused all over the world, "humanity" has reacted to the pandemic even with the powerful weapon of culture. In fact, hundreds of manga were distributed free of charge in Japan, including ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer.

Although the authors 'routine is now compromised, the mangakas are doing everything they can to continue working regularly on their titles' monthly and weekly releases. At the same time, the sensei are helping to raise awareness among their fans to take advantage of the appropriate security measures against the global pandemic of Covid-19. Among them, recently, the author of Demon Slayer has created an illustration that responds to the initiative promoted by many other cartoonists around the world.

The graphic representation in question, the same that we have attached to the bottom of the news, portrays the protagonists of the manga intent on explaining the hygienic procedures against Coronavirus, starting from hand washing until the correct use of the masks. An awareness campaign aimed at contributing – also by virtue of its popularity – to the hardships that the whole world is facing. Also from the field of animation there have been initiatives in this regard, such as the funny video of Luffy's voice actress inviting her fans to stay at home.

And you, instead, what do you think of this gesture? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.