Demon Slayer: fans shocked by the last chapters, here are the reactions

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Started in 2016, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it never had a big impact on fans, at least until the manga started the narrative arc of the Infinite Train. From there began a long ascent to the pinnacle of Weekly Shonen Jump, starting to beat ONE PIECE in the weekly polls. With the anime, the product has definitely exploded.

Most Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans only recovered the manga after seeing the anime from Ufotable and therefore they lived the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko very quickly. In fact, in the last few chapters we have seen the final fight with Kibutsuji Muzan, the leader of the demons. At the end of it, arrived with chapter 203, the climax was announced for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This means that the manga could end in chapter 204, next, arriving on May 10 on MangaPlus. Some fans were impressed with the thing, given that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the best selling manga of the moment, even more than ONE PIECE. Someone left a completely stunned reaction while others discussed the ending and the choices made by Koyoharu Gotouge. Below you can see some comments on Twitter, but what is the your opinion on the possible end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

