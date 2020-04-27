Demon Slayer: fans shocked by the last chapters, here are the reactions

Started in 2016, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it never had a big impact on fans, at least until the manga started the narrative arc of the Infinite Train. From there began a long ascent to the pinnacle of Weekly Shonen Jump, starting to beat ONE PIECE in the weekly polls. With the anime, the product has definitely exploded.
Most Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans only recovered the manga after seeing the anime from Ufotable and therefore they lived the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko very quickly. In fact, in the last few chapters we have seen the final fight with Kibutsuji Muzan, the leader of the demons. At the end of it, arrived with chapter 203, the climax was announced for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
This means that the manga could end in chapter 204, next, arriving on May 10 on MangaPlus. Some fans were impressed with the thing, given that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the best selling manga of the moment, even more than ONE PIECE. Someone left a completely stunned reaction while others discussed the ending and the choices made by Koyoharu Gotouge. Below you can see some comments on Twitter, but what is the your opinion on the possible end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?
I still can't quite believe Jump will let a series that sold as much as Demon Slayer have a natural, organic, artistic ending under 200 chapters.
– a brilliant germ (@_pedroreis) April 26, 2020
I'm getting the feeling that Demon Slayer could still put a complete 180 and give two more arcs even if the next chapter is called "Climax" 😕😕
– Dancing Thief 👉🏻👉🏻✨ (@ anthony45829935) April 26, 2020
I legitimately don't have the power left to tolerate this horrible final arc of Demon Slayer (KNY). Everything just happens and gets sorted as quickly without any proper processing. I've never ever read such poor writing anywhere. Feels like a poor fan fiction nowadays. # KNY203 pic.twitter.com/PZ4Z8SNR9b
– Ayush Basu (@ abasu0819) April 26, 2020
DEMON SLAYER IS ENDING ON MAY 11TH I CANT TSKE IT YALL pic.twitter.com/9OSLeX7JrQ
– ۪ josi (@yashirocult) April 23, 2020
Hot take: I'm totally fulfilled with the ending to Demon Slayer and wouldn't change a thing pic.twitter.com/dSZJ76ZmCh
– 🍀 Avery (@Bambeaux) April 26, 2020
Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga will reach the "climax" of the story with next chapter which will release on May 11 pic.twitter.com/oYSh98lVXT
– 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ (ᐛ) ᕗ (@KenXyro) April 26, 2020
So Demon Slayer is ending in a few chapters
That was quick https://t.co/VDF3vuQCq7
– Nathan (@Doremiizz) April 26, 2020
Hmmmm demon slayer is ending next month and I need something to fill the void when it's over pic.twitter.com/2f6Dora6oI
– inosuke's # 1 fan (@ k8tlynv) April 24, 2020
