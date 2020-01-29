Demon Slayer: Fans can't stop confusing Muzan with Micheal Jackson

Share it:

The world of music would not be such if a genius like Michael Jackson hadn't revolutionized the pop genre. King of an international culture, as well as immortal fame, the famous singer-songwriter is still part of the heart of his admirers, who love to find his face even in the Japanese animated series.

The feared and powerful Muzan, the main antagonist of Demon Slayer, is an extremely intriguing character, an ambitious and unscrupulous man, capable of anything in order to succeed in his own plans. This characterization, articulated by a fascinating charisma, made him the protagonist of numerous cosplay and illustrations, thanks to the popularity that he managed to collect from fans of the manga of Gotouge sensei.

Either way, the character's character design strongly resembles the mythical King of Pop, and it's not the first time that fans have lingered on the funny resemblance. From the proposal at the bottom of the news, in fact, it is possible to note how the two personalities actually have some somatic characteristics in common. Who knows, at this point, that the author herself did not draw on Michael Jackson in person during the creation of his main villain.

