Demon Slayer: exactly one year ago, with episode 19, the anime went viral

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The genesis of the popularity of Demon Slayer it is particularly interesting because up until the debut of episode 19 the anime was barely quite popular. It certainly did not go unnoticed, but for well over half of the first season the success was miserable when compared to the current glories of the franchise.

Just a few days ago we told you about the lines at UNIQLO, a company that recently started a collaboration with Demon Slayer for themed clothing. In any case, with the sensational 19th episode, the same one that saw him as the protagonist clash between Rui and Tanjiro, the work of the author Koyoharu Gotouge was destined to face an unrivaled popularity that put the franchise at the top of the industry.

Not even a few days from the end of the anime, Ufotable studio immediately put a film into production in order to ensure enough time to make a possible second season and maximize profits. In this regard, did you know that a rumor sees the debut of Demon Slayer 2 in spring 2021?

With the end of the manga, the fight – in terms of sales – between the demon hunters and the pirates of ONE PIECE is officially over, albeit leaving behind a work that had the courage to end at the height of its success. Success that, after all, began to arrive exactly one year ago, while episode 19 impressed the whole world.

