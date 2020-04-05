Entertainment

Demon Slayer ends? No problem: for the booksellers the successor will be Jujutsu Kaisen

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Booksellers and manga and book store owners are taken into consideration in Japan as some awards are also based on their ratings. Their voice has also started to be heard on TV talking about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and his end, with the work that could be replaced by Jujutsu Kaisen.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hit everyone thanks to an excellent adaptation of Ufotable in recent months, but it seems that his story on Weekly Shonen Jump is about to end. It cannot be said for sure that with the closing of the Koyoharu Gotouge title, sales will drop as there are many other strong cards to play in the Shueisha stable.

The one that Japanese booksellers focus on most is Jujutsu Kaisen, manga by Gege Akutami and which according to some of them could be such a success as to become a new big of the magazine and sales. The anime programmed for Jujutsu Kaisen will surely help to explode the popularity of the work, although for now it is very premature to talk about a potential success with the same proportions as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

However, it should be considered that even Demon Slayer, before the anime, was not so followed with respect to the present and this it could happen in a similar way for Jujutsu Kaisen. What do you think of the opinion of Japanese booksellers? Jujutsu Kaisen will truly become the heir of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? At the moment, the sales of Jujutsu Kaisen are growing continuously but the anime has not had any more information.

