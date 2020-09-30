Demon Slayer: Eight new arrests in Japan, selling counterfeit material

Selling counterfeit products is one of the biggest problems that successful anime and manga have to contend with, second only to piracy. Recently, eight individuals in Japan were arrested for selling counterfeit material Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, causing damage of over 60,000 yen.

According to the news newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, the police forces of Kyoto, Hyogo and Akita participated in a joint operation that led to the capture of several suspects, and the arrest of eight residents in six different prefectures, guilty of copyright infringement and trading in counterfeit products.

The aforementioned 60,000 yen of damage was caused by five of the eight individuals in question, which apparently they would sell four to twelve Demon Slayer action figures each. Of course, the counterfeit merchandise was made to resemble the official Shueisha and Aniplex products as closely as possible.

Demon Slayer recently broke the wall of 100 million copies in circulation, and very soon it will debut in Japanese cinemas with the highly anticipated film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. Despite the problems related to pirate broadcasts and the distribution of counterfeit products, therefore, the series will certainly be making the author Koyoharu Gotouge and the upper floors of Shueisha very happy.