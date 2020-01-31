Demon Slayer did it! Volume 18 exceeds the sales of the latest issue of ONE PIECE

Share it:

It had been predicted just a few days ago, on the occasion of the release of sales data by Oricon, but in the end Demon Slayer he did it. Koyoharu Gotouge's jewel, after an animated adaptation that made the work viral all over the world, once again passed ONE PIECE.

The phenomenon that is making Demon Slayer one of the most prolific manga ever has allowed the author to record many records, some of which were unthinkable until a few months ago. With over 40 million copies printed, dozens of awards and recognitions, the Gotouge sensei manga is one of the most extraordinary titles of the decade, thanks to a compelling story and masterfully characterized characters.

A series of factors that together make up a perfect mix of action and drama, able to amaze any reader with unexpected twists. The last success of the work, in fact, is breathtaking in scope, as the 18th volume of Demon Slayer has passed the 95th tankobon of ONE PIECE for almost 30,000 copies of posting. The data of Oriconmoreover, they certify a diametrically opposite trend of the two series, since the growth of one signals the continuous decline of the other. Obviously, there is no alarm, as Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece continues to settle on dizzying numbers, but it is interesting to note how Demon Slayer with the latest volume reached 1 million and 757 thousand copies sold.

