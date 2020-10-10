Demon Slayer continues to grow: 4 million with volume 1 and sales on the rise

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been an unstoppable machine for more than a year. The franchise has continued to sell many products including home video box sets, merchandising of various kinds and, above all, manga volumes. Yes, the latter have literally sold like hot cakes, so much so that Shueisha has been forced to many reprints.

At first the volumes of Demon Slayer passed the milestone of one million copies sold, which then became two million up to three. In recent weeks, it has been certified by the Oricon company that the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially exceeded four million. The other tankobons are a little further behind with the numbers but they will not be long in coming, especially if the film scheduled for October 16 will give a further boost.

But that’s not the only news revolving around Demon Slayer sales. As also specified by the ManganiMY graphics that you can find at the bottom, the arrival in the comics of volume 22 of Demon Slayer marked a new growth in the franchise. In fact, in just three days, combining the data of Demon Slayer 22 regular and limited edition, it did even better than the previous one. However, it did not exceed a historical record of ONE PIECE; who knows if he will succeed with the last volume, on 23, scheduled for December.