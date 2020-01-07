Demon Slayer conquers China, even Dororo and My Hero Academia among the most viewed souls

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took three first places in the five rankings compiled by bilibili, the main anime-themed legal streaming site of the immense Chinese territory. In East Asia there was great expectation for the results and apparently, only one of those present in the top 5 of the most viewed series he is not an anime shonen.

Below you can read all five rankings. We remind you that to date Bilibili has about 35 million registered users, just 5 million less than Crunchyroll.

Most popular anime of 2019

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba My Hero Academia Sword Art Online: Alicization Kaguya-sama: Love is War Dororo (2019)

Most viewed souls of 2019

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Rising of the Shield Hero Dororo (2019) Kaguya-sama: Love is War Cautious Hero

Anime with the highest average rating of 2019

Karakai jozu no Takagi-san season 2 (9.9 / 10) Mob Psycho 100 II (9.9 / 10) High Score Girl season 2 (9.8 / 10) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (9.8 / 10) Kaguya-sama: Love is War (9.8 / 10)

Most discussed anime of 2019

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Rising of the Shield Hero Arifureta Kaguya-sama: Love is War Carole & Tuesday

Popular in 2019

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures Sword Art Online K-On! Inuyasha Nichijou

Excellent news for Dororo, the remake of the self-contained historical anime from 1969, which would seem to have managed to carve out a small space in the hearts of the oriental public. Among others, they maintain a good position in the rankings Sword Art Online, My Hero Academia is The Rising of the Shield Hero, while Kaguya-sama: Love is War it is the only one anime not shonen to celebrate the presence in almost all the top 5.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adds another series of medals to his palmares, after his recent victory at the 2019 Newtype Awards. Ufotable study another feast of rewards is expected during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards next February 15th.

And what do you think of it? Have you seen all the souls on the charts? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the adventures of Tanjiro & Co. instead, we recommend you take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.