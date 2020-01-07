Entertainment

Demon Slayer conquers China, even Dororo and My Hero Academia among the most viewed souls

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took three first places in the five rankings compiled by bilibili, the main anime-themed legal streaming site of the immense Chinese territory. In East Asia there was great expectation for the results and apparently, only one of those present in the top 5 of the most viewed series he is not an anime shonen.

Below you can read all five rankings. We remind you that to date Bilibili has about 35 million registered users, just 5 million less than Crunchyroll.

Most popular anime of 2019

  1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  2. My Hero Academia
  3. Sword Art Online: Alicization
  4. Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  5. Dororo (2019)

Most viewed souls of 2019

  1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  2. The Rising of the Shield Hero
  3. Dororo (2019)
  4. Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  5. Cautious Hero

Anime with the highest average rating of 2019

  1. Karakai jozu no Takagi-san season 2 (9.9 / 10)
  2. Mob Psycho 100 II (9.9 / 10)
  3. High Score Girl season 2 (9.8 / 10)
  4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (9.8 / 10)
  5. Kaguya-sama: Love is War (9.8 / 10)

Most discussed anime of 2019

  1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  2. The Rising of the Shield Hero
  3. Arifureta
  4. Kaguya-sama: Love is War
  5. Carole & Tuesday

Popular in 2019

  1. Jojo's Bizarre Adventures
  2. Sword Art Online
  3. K-On!
  4. Inuyasha
  5. Nichijou

Excellent news for Dororo, the remake of the self-contained historical anime from 1969, which would seem to have managed to carve out a small space in the hearts of the oriental public. Among others, they maintain a good position in the rankings Sword Art Online, My Hero Academia is The Rising of the Shield Hero, while Kaguya-sama: Love is War it is the only one anime not shonen to celebrate the presence in almost all the top 5.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adds another series of medals to his palmares, after his recent victory at the 2019 Newtype Awards. Ufotable study another feast of rewards is expected during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards next February 15th.

And what do you think of it? Have you seen all the souls on the charts? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the adventures of Tanjiro & Co. instead, we recommend you take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

