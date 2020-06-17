Entertainment

Demon Slayer blows up the sales of Weekly Shonen Jump: here are the numbers

Demon Slayer was a huge hit for Weekly Shonen Jump. Although unexpected, it has so far had an effect similar to that of Dragon Ball and the same applies to sales on the 20 volumes. Of course, the sales of the main magazine also suffered the positive effects of Koyoharu Gotouge's work.

The number 24 of Weekly Shonen Jump where Time Paradox Ghostwriter debuted was also one of the best selling numbers of the recent period. The reason is obviously not to be found in the new series, certainly lucky to have happened in such an exit, but by the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The publication of May 18, 2020 was in fact, by volume of Weekly Shonen Jump, the best-selling of the month of May 2020. The sales estimate of the number 24 of the magazine is 130% compared to the sales reported in May 2019. Therefore, despite the continuous decline in magazine sales, which has been going on for years, the end of Demon Slayer has managed to catalyze the attention of many readers who did not use the magazine continuously.

This is also why Demon Slayer will remain in history, while with the sales of tankobons it could reach other records by the end of the year.

