Demon Slayer: blockbuster advertising in Japan, the Infinity Train becomes reality!

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Ufotable recently announced, through a sensational tweet, a collaboration with SL Gunma, which will lead to the creation of an exclusive railway line to promote the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie.

The SL Gunma locomotives are extremely powerful and for the occasion will be decorated to allow fans to relive the atmosphere of the anime. Ufotable has announced that the event will kick off on October 9, 2020 (a week before the film’s debut) and will end on December 31, after about two and a half months of activity.

Passengers will be able to purchase the following packages:

  • Package A will transport passengers from Ueno Station (central Tokyo) to Takasaki Station in just under two hours. Shoppers will be served an Ekiben, but anyone who wishes can order more dishes from the special menu.
  • Package B will transport passengers from Takasaki Station to Usui Pass Historic Railway Park, in about an hour. Package A + B is the one recommended for fans of the series.
  • Package C has a much longer and more complex journey, from Ueno Station to the Historic Railway Park, even going back and forth and finally stopping at Takasaki Station. From here passengers will have to find a way back to Tokyo.
  • Package D it is extremely similar to the C, but the journey will take place at night, to better capture the atmosphere of the film.
Of course, the trains will feature dozens of references to the series, and several themed products will be available for purchase along the way. Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding possible live performances. At the moment, a first tranche of tickets has already sold out.

And what do you think? Would you like to board the Infinity Train? Let us know with a comment below! In case you were a fan of the opera then, don’t miss the latest updates on Demon Slayer season 2.

