Demon Slayer: available today “Homura”, the new LiSA track made for the film

A year and a half after the publication of the multi-platinum track Gurenge, the Japanese singer LiSA is back with a new song composed specifically for the Demon Slayer film, hitting theaters on October 16th. The song, entitled Homura, is extracted from LiSA’s new album “LEO-NiNE” and will be part of the film’s soundtrack.

At the top of the article you can listen to the complete song, written specifically for the character of Kyojuro Rengoku. In Japanese, the character used to write Homura can be translated as “Flames”, the power used by one of the most important pillars of the demon slayers. Homura is therefore the third track extracted from the new LiSA album, after ADAMAS (from Sword Art Online: Alicization) and Gurenge.

A few months ago, Gurenge became the third track in Oricon’s digital sales history to exceed one million, as well as the first made by a female artist. Sales figures speak of over 100,000 physical copies sold, more than 1,100,000 digital downloads and 100 million streaming plays on Spotify alone. Recently the song repeated the success of A Cruel Angel’s Thesis, the opening of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

What do you think of it? Do you like Homura? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that you can listen to a small excerpt of the song also in the third trailer of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.