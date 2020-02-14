Demon Slayer, another record: it is the third manga to have sold a million in the first 7 days

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There don't seem to be many other words to spend on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Koyoharu Gotouge's manga continues to amaze with the fever it has caused all over Japan, with tankobons continuing to be snapped up at an almost unstoppable rate and never seen in other years for other titles.

Now for the ranking Oricon it is a constant being assaulted by the volumes of Demon Slayer on the market. If last week we saw for the first time a top 18 conquered only by a manga, with Demon Slayer first to do it, this week the public is forced to take note of a further record to add to those already obtained.

Demon Slayer volume 19 sold 1.388 million copies in the first seven days of sale: it is the third manga since the Oricon ranking has been able to sell more than a million tankobons in the first week of sale. The other two to have succeeded are of course ONE PIECE and the Attack on Titan. It remains to be seen if it will stop here or if Demon Slayer will manage to reach two million with one of the other volumes that will be published later in the year.

Demon Slayer 's manga has reached the final showdown and chapter 193 has taken another step towards the end. Is sensei Gotouge determined to end the famous manga shortly?