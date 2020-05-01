Demon Slayer: another music record for Lisa's opening Gurenge

Share it:

Just over a year ago, in April 2019, the anime of Demon Slayer made its debut in the rich spring schedule: Kimetsu no Yaiba. At first he was forced to compete with industry giants such as The Attack of the Giants and One-Punch Man and struggled to find a large space. However, the opening theme was immediately appreciated by all LiSA Gurenge.

After a year, we can say that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a planetary success and of proportions never seen before. The manga is continuing to sell unceasingly and is approaching the three million copies sold by volume, after having also passed ONE PIECE in the general count. But the anime also continues to have its awards and some of them are related to the opening Gurenge.

The LiSA theme song is still etched in the fans' mind and in the week of April 20-26, 2020 it was 17,000 times downloaded from the official stores. Since it debuted last April, the song has proven to be the most downloaded in a week three times, then often ranking in the top 10 and in several consecutive weeks. Gurenge and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba therefore continue to experience a period of success although the anime is not currently in progress.

However, fans will have to resign themselves soon to the end of the story as the end of the Demon Slayer manga has been announced for May 2020. The anime will continue with the film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.