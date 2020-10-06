Demon Slayer and the sad reality of Rengoku told in the oneshot chapter

On the occasion of the release of the first feature film of the series, which will adapt some events of the manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in turmoil. The brand that between the conclusion of the comic and the anime was temporarily stalled, which however did not stop sales, has planned a great return.

To celebrate the release of the film, Weekly Shonen Jump has scheduled a special volume of Demon Slayer called volume 0 and which will be distributed in limited copies to some of those who will go to theaters in Japan to enjoy the show. But the first chapter of the volume, consisting of 19 pages, was also published for free on MangaPlus and in the Japanese magazine.

Obviously the chapter is all about Kyojuro Rengoku, pillar of flame. In these pages written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge we witness the life of the pillar before his meeting with Tanjiro and the initial stages of his training as a swordsman. Rejected by his father and adored by his younger brother, Rengoku does everything in his power to kill demons and enjoy his days with his companions.

However, he will understand several things about reality and intrinsic sadness, represented mainly by demons. During the battle presented in the chapter it is also understood why the character of Demon Slayer has a certain way of speaking. You have read the new chapter of Demon Slayer? A new spin-off on the character will also be inaugurated next week in Shueisha magazine.