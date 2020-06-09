Entertainment

Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online Alicization: that's when they will be released on home video with Dynit

June 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Good news for all shonen fans because Dynit, the famous Italian publisher engaged in the field of anime and manga, has confirmed through its social channels the arrival of two interesting home video editions, respectively dedicated to worldwide success Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

At the bottom you can take a look at the two limited editions, coming out in the month of July 2020. The home video edition of Demon Slayer will contain the first 13 episodes of the first season, divided into three comfortable DVD or Blu-ray discs, as well as a booklet and a series of official artworks. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underoworld, which we remind you to be the fourth season of the anime, will instead be able to count on a limited edition with the first 12 episodes and an interesting booklet. The price has not yet been revealed.

READ:  Will Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker crack Marvel’s Avengers Endgame’s Records?

The first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is composed of 26 episodes, so expect a second limited edition to be released over the next few months, while the fourth season of Sword Art Online is currently stopped at the twelfth episode (included in the home edition video) and will resume the broadcast with the second round starting from the next July 11.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in buying? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for some souls to cheat the time instead, we suggest you take a look at the Dynit news of June 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.