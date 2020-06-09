Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online Alicization: that's when they will be released on home video with Dynit

Share it:

Good news for all shonen fans because Dynit, the famous Italian publisher engaged in the field of anime and manga, has confirmed through its social channels the arrival of two interesting home video editions, respectively dedicated to worldwide success Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

At the bottom you can take a look at the two limited editions, coming out in the month of July 2020. The home video edition of Demon Slayer will contain the first 13 episodes of the first season, divided into three comfortable DVD or Blu-ray discs, as well as a booklet and a series of official artworks. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underoworld, which we remind you to be the fourth season of the anime, will instead be able to count on a limited edition with the first 12 episodes and an interesting booklet. The price has not yet been revealed.

The first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is composed of 26 episodes, so expect a second limited edition to be released over the next few months, while the fourth season of Sword Art Online is currently stopped at the twelfth episode (included in the home edition video) and will resume the broadcast with the second round starting from the next July 11.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in buying? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for some souls to cheat the time instead, we suggest you take a look at the Dynit news of June 2020.