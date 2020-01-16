Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia meet in an exciting fan art

Share it:

We know how fans are used to creating fan art, sometimes so creative as to draw the characters of one series with the characteristics of another. The thing becomes crackling when the merger takes place between two souls who are currently on everyone's lips and compete for the top places in the rankings.

We are talking about My Hero Academia is Demon Slayer. Already a few days ago we showed you another approach of the genre: the one between Zoro of One Piece and Inosuke of Demon Slayer, today we are talking about Deku and Eri, in the role of Tanjiro and Nezuko.

As can be seen from the image posted by the user kingdukeee on Reddit and that you can view at the bottom of this article, we are shown the protagonist of My Hero Academia, with clothes and katana of typical Feudal Japan setting, alongside an innocent Eri, dressed in the same way. And while the fourth season of My Hero Academia has just come to the end of the first narrative arc and the Demon Slayer film draws on the horizon together with a second season most likely out in 2021, fan art like these enclose 2019. Showing the series that have made the most talk of themselves in this vintage that has just ended and that, together with one piece, are currently on the top of the most loved and followed series all over the world.

Not for nothing, it has been seen, that the protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro, is the most searched animated character of the past 2019. And what do you think?

Have you seen the anime mentioned in this article? And what does the encounter between the feudal world of Demon Slayer and the superheroic world of My Hero Academia inspire you? Let us know below in the comments.