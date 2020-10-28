Demon Slayer and many other anime arrive on Prime Video in November, the complete list

Amazon Prime Video recently revealed all releases scheduled for November 2020, confirming the arrival of a series of souls among which stand out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, now visible on most legal streaming sites available in Italy, and Steins;Gate, the great classic of 2011 by Studio White Fox.

Both anime will be available from November 1, 2020 on the platform, probably with the Italian dubbing. The second appointment for Japanese animation fans is the November 23, 2020, the day in which three films related to the Lupine III saga will debut: The grave of Jigen Daisuke (2014), A blood sketch for Goemon Ishikawa (2017) and Fujiko Mine’s lie (2019). The three films in question are the last released before Lupine III The First.

Therefore, starting from November 1st, you can retrieve or review Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on both VVVVID and Prime Video, in order to better prepare you for the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train in Italian cinemas. Similarly, Steins: Gate will also finally be available on both portals.

In case you need some series to pass the time instead, you can check out our special on the best anime to recover on Prime Video in October 2020.