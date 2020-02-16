Entertainment

Demon Slayer and Kaguya-sama: Love is War triumph at the Anime Awards, the reactions of the fans

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 have seen triumph Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Kaguya-sama: Love is Warrespectively king and queen of the award ceremony with three first places each. But how did fans react to the victory of their favorite souls? Let's find out.

As you can see at the bottom, there was a moment of collective euphoria after the victory of Demon Slayer in the most coveted category, the one for "Anime of the year 2019". Many have praised the animations and characters of the anime of Studio Ufotable, which so far he has practically never lost in any competition. In addition to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, in fact, Demon Slayer has won the same title at the Newtype Anime Awards, Yahoo! Japan Awards, Tokyo Anime Awards Festival, Golden Issue Awards and many others. Practically a perfect result for the anime taken from the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge, which also brought home the awards for "Best male character"(Tanjiro Kamado) and" Best fight scene "(Tanjiro and Nezuko vs Rui).

Kaguya-sama: Love is War instead brings home three out of five prizes, and therefore earns the most profitable anime title in the nomination / success ratio. In addition to the title for "Best Comedy", won despite competition from Sarazanmai is Aggretsuko, the anime from Aka Akasaka's manga took home the first place in the categories "Best couple" is "Best Ending"If the latter is surprising little, especially because of the media impact of Chika Dance, on the other the victory over Mafuyu and Ritsuka of Given.

And what do you think of it? Deserved awards? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed them instead, we remind you that during the event the first trailers for Vita da Slime 2 and My Next Life As a Villainess were published.

