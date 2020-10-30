Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen share the charts: the souls that have an effect

An anime always has a great effect on the sales of the manga from which it is transposed. The cases in history are innumerable, even if the effect varies according to the realization and the type of original product. Sometimes there are increases of 50%, sometimes even 100 or 200%. Jujutsu Kaisen is following this path while Demon Slayer has gone further.

Even though it ended a few months ago, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is continuing to sell. By early October, however, it had slightly reduced its reach, dropping below one million copies a week. The Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train, however, did risk sales to the stars, with this week that there is a sale of 3.5 million copies in total. This led Demon Slayer to conquer the top 22 positions in the Oricon ranking, a unique event in history.

In the second part, other titles begin to appear, but there are only 17 positions available for other manga. Indeed another big piece of the ranking is occupied by Jujutsu Kaisen. According to many cartoonists it is the successor of Demon Slayer and in the future it will sell a lot, and the effect of the anime is already visible. There are several volumes of the manga by Gege Akutami in the Oricon ranking, confirming the positive trend.

In practice, for the next few months we will see these two manga alternate in the various positions of the ranking. Who will get the better of the two? And the other titles will be able to carve out space?