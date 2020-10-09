Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone will be at the center of the Jump Special Anime Festa 2020 lineup

The Jump Festa is an event that is usually held at the end of the year and that Shueisha uses to show the strength of her line up. From the flagship Weekly Shonen Jump to the satellites Jump SQ, Ultra Jump and then ending with the recent Jump +, there are many titles that get souls and that are shown during this December event.

As is known, however, the Coronavirus did not make these events easily organized. For this reason, the Jump Special Anime Festa 2020, a streaming event scheduled for October 11th. Everyone will be able to watch the video of the event in streaming on the Youtube channel Jumpchannel which you can find at the source.

The souls that will be presented and explored during this event will be:

Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinity Train ;

; Dr. Stone – Stone Wars;

Jujutsu Kaisen ;

; Boukyaku Battery.

For the first three, a few introductions are needed. Demon Slayer will debut on October 16 in Japanese cinemas and is one of the most anticipated events by the Japanese public. For Dr. Stone instead, details are expected on the second season, scheduled for 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen, on the other hand, has recently started and is also in progress on Crunchyroll. Finally, there is Boukyaku Battery, a title of the digital magazine Jump + and which has recently announced an OAV transposition.

Obviously there are also those who expect surprise announcements of the anime of Weekly Shonen Jump, all that remains is to wait another two days to find out what Shueisha has in store.