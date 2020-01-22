Demon Slayer: analysis of the Italian dubbing of Dynit on VVVVID

Share it:

Demon Slayer is the 2019 revelation series. In 2016 the manga of Koyoharu Gotoge was published by Weekly Shonen Jump, but success only comes in the last year when it is broadcast on Japanese television stations, and in simulcast on VVVVID, the 26-episode anime created by the studio Ufotable. In a short time the compelling story of Demon Slayer has managed to conquer millions of fans around the world, making it one of the most acclaimed adaptations of recent years.

Following the growing popularity, the manga has become one of the most read at home, dominating the Japanese charts, even surpassing ONE PIECE. While in Japan, fans are eagerly waiting to see it again in action Tanjiro and his sword mates in the sequel film Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train Arc, the first episodes dubbed in Italian have been available on VVVVID for a few days. The work done in the dubbing phase is once again convincing. The cast of voice actors boasts real big names in the sector Renato Novara, Mario Zucca, is Claudio Moneta; but let's see in more detail how the Italian "version" of Demon Slayer is doing.

The sword and the demon

Before starting to analyze the quality of the Italian adaptation, it is necessary to summarize the events of Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro he is a boy with a good soul, who lives with his mother and five brothers in the mountains, and the weight of having to support his family weighs on him. The story begins when the hero leaves loved ones one day to reach the nearest city, where he hopes to sell coal and earn some cash; lingering longer than expected, he finds a warm shelter where to spend the night.

The following morning, when he returned home, he found himself in front of a gruesome scene: his family members were brutally massacred by a heinous demon. The only one who survived is the sister Nezuko, but it is dying. Tanjiro charges her on the shoulders to take her to the city, where she hopes to find someone who can cure her. During the journey, the sister is transformed, and tries to attack the protagonist.

Tanjiro is frightened by what is happening, but he knows that the pure soul of the Nezuko with whom he grew up is still hidden inside that bloodthirsty beast. The swordsman comes to the rescue Giyu Tomioka, which tries to kill the creature. Giyu, however, noticing the strong love that binds the two brothers, decides to spare them, and urges our father to fight to find a cure for his sister's evil and to train with Urokodaki Sakonji, because he has the skills to join the Academy Killer Team.

The training will not be easy at all, but Tanjiro, driven by the desire to save Nezuko, will be able to overcome any difficulty and qualify for the hard exam, becoming a low-ranking killer.

Part of the secret of the huge success of Demon Slayer, considered one of the best souls of 2019, lies in an engaging story, embellished with well-characterized characters, which has its roots in Japanese folklore and tradition, in order to create a fascinating fantasy world to deepen and know little by little.

Certainly, an unparalleled technical sector has also contributed to increasing awareness: the animation studio Ufotable he managed to create an animated adaptation with a meticulous and precise trait, which shows fluid animations. Everything is embellished and accompanied by a soundtrack that recalls the typical melodies of the Japanese tradition.

The voice of success

When it comes to Italian dubbing, Japanese purists may turn up their noses, due to unpleasant changes made to some adaptations, which were not well received, as they often distorted or censored the original text. Over time, however, the various Italian distribution companies have tried to approach an increasingly demanding public, proposing a dubbing that does not drastically change the starting work.

Dynit on this side he has always tried to be as faithful as possible to the original text, and it is for this reason that when the Italian episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba our interest has grown. Without fear, we can tell you that we are fully satisfied with the work done by the Italian publisher.

Let's say right away that, as far as the adaptation is concerned, the distribution company proves once again to be up to par, as it has managed to propose again a version as faithful as possible to the Japanese counterpart.

This is noted mainly in the accent used, as it tries to respect the eastern cadence: for example, the hero's name is pronounced Tànjiro, as well as that of his sister Nèzuko, or other supporting actors Tomiòka Gìyu, is Uròkodaki Sakònji.

Certainly, what most intrigued us about the Italian adaptation is the choice of having also voiced the verses of the demons: sometimes specific "sounds" are left in the original language, but in the case of Demon Slayer, Nezuko's moans, both when he turns into a demon for the first time and when he craves human flesh, have been "dubbed". Although at a first approach this detail may seem irrelevant, we believe it manages to make the vision more homogeneous and still more immersive and appreciable.

As the title itself suggests, the work focuses mainly on demons that feed on human beings, and for this reason raw scenes and dialogues are expected, in no uncertain terms.

On this front we can be satisfied because even the Italian counterpart is no less: for what little we have been able to test, the right language is used, without falling into unpleasant complaints that could ruin the anime.

As for the cast of voice actors chosen for Demon Slayer, we noticed a pleasant mix between well-known names in the sector and young beginners with great skills: in the episodes so far available we noticed how everyone managed to masterfully convey the emotions of the various characters in the individual moments .

The only cons we have highlighted is that the Italian dubbing has given the production slightly more serious nuances than the original, without however affecting the excellent final work: if in Japanese we have noticed a marked transition from gloomy to hilarious situations, in Italian detachment is less evident. As we said, the interpreters chosen are both experts and young promises: for the role of the protagonist we find a name that is now historical in the world of animation, Renato Novara.

Luffy and Edward Elric's voice actor has a "eternal boy"that is well suited to the young Tanjiro, and manages to modulate his voice so as to be" calm "in moments of quiet, set, serious, and at times gloomy in the most dramatic and reflective situations, and, if necessary, even more acute for accentuate the interludes characterized by comic shades.

Perhaps the Italian version is slightly subdued compared to the original, in which the Japanese colleague uses a more youthful tone, and manages to be even more caricatural in situations where laughter dominates.

If the interpretation of the young warrior has satisfied us, we cannot say the same of the voice chosen to give life to the master Urokodaki Sakonji: Mario Zucca, which fans remember for being Magellan in ONE PIECE and Great Little Wizard and God of Earth in Dragon Ball.

Although the interpreter has an authoritative vocal setting, modulated to give the feeling of being covered by a mask, as we would have expected from an austere teacher who demands the maximum from the students, it seemed to us that he used shades younger than the years which actually appears to have Urokodaki.

The novice Laura Cherubelli, which Melissa Shield has in assets My Hero Academia: Two Heros and Barbara Parker in Little Witch Academia, double Nezuko, and she managed to make her the young sister of the protagonist both when she is human – highlighting the kind, sweet and loving side of the character – and when she is transformed into a demon.

Ezio Vivolo, at the beginning of his career, having only dubbed Tadano in the second season of Aggretsuko, "impersonates" Tomioka Giyu, demonstrating great acting qualities. In the Italian version, the hunter is cold and with a strong sense of justice in wanting to kill demons, but at the same time also rigorous to the point of urging the protagonist not to give up and to find a cure for his sister; we admit, however, that although the interpretation is appreciable, it is not in perfect harmony with the Japanese adaptation, where Giyu proves even more impassive and severe.