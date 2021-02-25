Demon Slayer also invades amazon, but the copies are pirated: incalculable damage

For years the Japanese animation industry has been fighting against piracy and against all those phenomena of speculation behind the various brands. Demon Slayer entered the eye of the storm due to its massive popularity which drew millions of fans from around the globe to it.

In recent months, the piracy phenomena behind Demon Slayer have intensified, a situation that has also caused a couple of arrests in the Rising Sun. However, following the box office results of the film “Infinity Train“, the work could only continue to grow in terms of popularity. In fact, therefore, the Demon Slayer series was one of the cases of the increase in piracy in the month of December that was asserted for a loss of 400 million dollars for the coffers of the animation industry.

Even Amazon has morphed into a way to maximize illicit profits from the franchise. Several users have sold some manipulated volumes of Blu Ray at lower figures, or non-original caskets but aesthetically similar to those they are inspired by. For the moment, the authorities have again opened an investigation into the incident and currently the majority of users who are selling copyrighted materials have already been banned.

And you, instead, what do you think of this absurd situation that contributed to the incredible loss of 400 million dollars in December alone? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.