Demon Slayer: According to a rumor, the second season of the anime is in production

On the occasion of the imminent release of the film by Demon Slayer, the work of Koyoharu Gotoge is once again the subject of discussion among the community of fans. Those who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the second season of the animated, may soon be satisfied.

According to a rumor that emerged on the net, the new season of the Demon Slayer anime is currently under construction. The update came from the well-known informer Spytrue, who shared the cryptic message on his Twitter profile “KNY season 2 in production“Despite the great uproar aroused among users, at the moment the news has not yet been denied nor confirmed so this news is to be taken with a grain of salt.

The first season of the animated Demon Slayer quickly consecrated the series to one of the most popular with the public. So it was only a matter of time before we started talking about a hypothetical second series. However, before seeing the second season, which will continue the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko, fans must prepare for the upcoming film. The Demon Slayer film is the subject of an unprecedented advertising campaign in collaboration with the Kyushu Railway Company. But in the meantime, let’s enjoy the Demon Slayer opening cover performed by a K-Pop group.