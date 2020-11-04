Demon Slayer: According to a director, the success of the film is aggravating the world of cinema

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is setting records week after week, leapfrogging numerous world-famous films from the top 10. Yet this extraordinary popularity seems to bring with it a phenomenon that not all directors are welcoming. Recently, in fact, director Koji Fukada has expressed his concerns.

Conquered and surpassed the top 10 of the most viewed films ever in Japan, which in itself scares considering that the world is facing a global pandemic, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train continues its distribution campaign throughout the national territory of Japan. Acclaimed director Fukada however wanted to comment on the film’s success to highlight one problem that is enveloping the Japanese film culture:

“Even right now, the Demon Slayer movie is being shown somewhere, as if it were some sort of bus or train with a set schedule. This is mostly thanks to TOHO Cinemas who are releasing the film on a large scale given that, in fact, the film is distributed by TOHO. Unlike Japan, in the United States a production company cannot own any cinema chain in order not to violate a law on unfair competition. For this, Japanese cinema needs of a reform. For heaven’s sake, I’m not against manga adaptations, I made one myself, but the ubiquity of the genre is having a very negative effect on diversity within the industry. In Japan, too much importance is given to marketability, which is why it is difficult to produce non-commercial films. “

Then the director, who among other things started a fundraising campaign to support independent cinemas, now in “danger of extinction”, he added:

“Continuing like this, Japanese cinema will go down the drain. [I cinema indipendenti] they are often owned by barely earning people whose motivation lies in their love of cinema alone. It is not sustainable in the long term, which is why we need to find a funding system that will allow them to withstand a possible second and third wave of Covid-19. “

Finally, Koji Fukada said a few words about the Japanese film industry where making a film is like “join a battle“. He himself, since he started his career, has suffered physical violence and numerous insults. And you, however, what do you think of his words, do you agree? Let us know with a comment below.