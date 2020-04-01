Demon Slayer accelerates and confirms that he will beat ONE PIECE's record in 2020

Share it:

Competing with ONE PIECE is not easy. The manga that has been going on for almost 23 years has conquered record by record in its endless publication. Yet there are those who are putting the wheels in different areas, that is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Koyoharu Gotouge's manga continues to ring sales week after week.

Over the years, ONE PIECE had set several records, including some annual ones. In fact, the manga had the historical record for copies sold in an editorial year. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can however beat him in 2020 and the week just ended seems to confirm this fact.

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the Oricon company has revealed the data of the best-selling series of the last week which runs from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 March:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – 2,527,692 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto – 215,708 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 209.335 Kingdom – 199.517 The Promised Neverland – 127,989 Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun – 120,417 Hoozuki no Reitetsu – 114.727 The Quintessential Quintuplets – 108,776 Haikyu !! – 98.069 Blue Period – 96.325

The two and a half million copies sold further constitute a net acceleration in comparison to the last weeks, due to the new arrival of copies in the various stores. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it does not stop even from the Coronavirus epidemic and in the first four months of 2020 editorial sells 34 million copies.

To reach almost 38 million copies of ONE PIECE very little is needed and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is very close to beating him even with only six months available. With the arrival of the film later this year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba could even exceed 50 million and reach a historic figure for a series. Meanwhile, the manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems to be close to the conclusion as evidenced by the events of chapter 200.