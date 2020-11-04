Demon Slayer: a very sweet Nezuko in this MongoeCos cosplay

Demon Slayer is breaking all records in Japan also thanks to the recent release of the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in Japanese cinemas. Fans are celebrating the success of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga in every form, and a cosplayer has made an adorable cosplay of Nezuko.

In Demon Slayer, Nezuko, the sister of the protagonist Tanjiro, has two sides: one demonic and the other of a tender little girl who tries to keep control of her demon body. Nezuko was a key part of Tanjiro’s mission, not only because she was able to fight many demons while helping her brother, but during the series she was able to master several skills.

In the first series of the anime, Nezuko was able to use techniques that helped Plate, Zenitsu e Inosuke to defeat the clan of spiders, a group of creepy spider-like demons who kill all members of the demon killing team they find in their path.

Your Instagram, the cosplayer MongoeCos shared this adorable take on Nezuko, in a version without claws and fangs.

The adventures of Nezuko, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke ended in the manga, but it is very likely that we will see more animated adaptations in the future and we can’t wait! The first series has arrived on Amazon Prime, what are the five best episodes of Demon Slayer in your opinion? In Japan, the anime is so famous that the prime minister mentioned a Demon Slayer technique during a commission.