Demon Slayer: a very original collaboration with a Tokyo coffee shop is underway

The Machi Asobi Café of Nakano, a special district located in the north west of Tokyo, recently announced a collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the famous work of Koyoharu Gotouge. The event will run from 4th September to 4th October 2020, but will feature a substantial difference compared to all those seen so far.

According to what was stated by the organizers, in fact, the collaboration will not be with the official manga, but with the omake spin-off Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy, included in the extras of some Volumes of the original work and shown in the credits of episodes 14 and 17 of the anime. The spin-off shows the protagonists wearing the role of classic high school students, far from the ruthless world populated by Muzan’s demons.

The name of the event will be “Tales of a Demon Slayer Academy ~ Demon’s Banquet = Special Edition ~” and for the occasion original menus will be available with dishes inspired by the protagonists of the series. Customers will also be able to purchase completely original merchandise, including pins, badges, postcards, t-shirts and more. You can take a look at some products by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

What do you think of it? Are you a fan of this type of initiative? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that a new trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the new movie coming out in 2020, has recently been released, and that the second season of the anime should arrive in 2021.