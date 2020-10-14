Demon Slayer: a tender Nezuko in the cosplay of Mangoecos

While the Demon Slayer manga continues to grow in sales volumes, Japanese fans are eagerly awaiting theDemon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train arrives in theaters, coming to theaters on October 16. But even overseas fans testify in their own way how much they await the development of the franchise in anime format.

Waiting for the film to arrive in Italy and for the arrival of a second season of the anime by Ufotable to be announced, we will gladden you with a cosplay inspired by one of the protagonists of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The character in question is Nezuko Kamado, sister of the protagonist Tanjiro and the one who unwittingly led to the beginning of this journey.

Nezuko manages to show himself both with his normal body and with a smaller one, where he assumes more tender features. Despite his demonic nature, he manages to restrain himself and has won many fans. Below we can see it in Nezuko cosplay created by Mangoecos. The girl has taken over the classic Nezuko clothing, consisting of the pink robe with black designs, the obi belt at the waist and a black jacket. Obviously there is no shortage of black and long hair that fades into orange and the bow that wraps them.

Inspired by Nezuko and the other Demon Slayer characters came Achilles’ shoes.