Demon Slayer: a stuntman recreates the fantastic techniques of Tanjiro and Inosuke

August 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
It quickly became one of the best-selling manga in the world, thanks to the well-made anime series, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba he immediately got us used to action scenes, incredible gunfighting and peculiar techniques that characterize all the main characters.

A stuntman, and of course passionate about the series created by Koyoharu Gotōge, has therefore decided to recreate during his workouts some of the combat sequences seen in the anime. You can see different techniques of Tanjiro and Inozuke recreated by Nick Pro complete with a katana. The fan has repeatedly confirmed, on the videos uploaded to his YouTube channel, that he is a great anime enthusiast, and invited his subscribers to recommend other techniques seen in anime to be proposed in real life.

Among all the moves included in the video, the Water Wheel is also shown, according to the ten techniques learned by Tanjiro thanks to the Breathing of Water, taught to the protagonist by Sakonji, pillar of the water before the current Giyu.

Recall that the new film dedicated to the series, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was shown in a trailer, and which will arrive in theaters next October 16. Also, although the manga ended with chapter 205, I am already new Light Novels are planned.

