Demon Slayer: a splendid couple cosplay brings Iguro and Mitsuri back to happier days

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As in any commercial shonen manga, at some point the time comes to create the ship, or the romantic couplings between the various characters of the work. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is not exempt from this reasoning and some of these have already appeared with the few episodes of the first season of the anime.

Obviously, those who have already read the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge to the end already know what the fate of many of the characters will be. Without spoilers, we will see in several scenes the proximity between two of the strongest demon hunters, or the pillar of love Mitsuri Kanroji and the pillar of the serpent Iguro Obanai. The girl is strong and seductive, but also showy with her pink and green hair and always cheerful. Iguro, on the other hand, is more taciturn, with a mask that covers part of his face and is always accompanied by a snake.

The Demon Slayer duo has become the protagonist of a splendid couple cosplay created by Arashi.Loki cosplay, an account that combines the two cosplayer boyfriends Arashi and Loki, and photographed by Bunnyhuan. Below we can see a set of photos that portrays Mitsuri and Iguro together in a peaceful and romantic setting, very different from the dark and suffocating one we met during the events of the series. What do you think of this romantic double cosplay of Iguro Obanai and Mitsuri Kanroji?

Don't miss Mitsuri Kanroji's solo cosplay made by the Italian Cynnamon Nya.