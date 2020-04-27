Demon Slayer: a smartphone game identical to the anime, is it plagiarism?

Share it:

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba is a manga written and designed by Koyoharu Gotoge and published for four years in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The planetary success achieved in large part thanks to the animated adaptation of Ufotable has launched him right among the greats of this generation.

The work that sees the events of Tanjiro in an attempt to make his sister human again Nezuko has made a series of awards and records in the past year. The manga has been incredibly successful, coming to oust nothing less than its Majesty ONE PIECE from the throne as best-selling copies in 2019, while the anime has collected prizes everywhere thanks to spectacular animations and LiSA's opening Gurenge is a worldwide success spiced by the recent third platinum record.

Just in these days we celebrate the anime's birthday and it seems that the company Tennine, producer of video games for Smartphone, wanted to make a gift of its own by launching an interesting preview game for the Korean market. How is it possible to observe at the bottom of the news, the video game entitled The Sword of the Devil presents a character design clearly inspired by that created by Ufotable, with particularly outlined contour lines of the characters, extremely similar clothes both for colors and inserts, poses that follow the salient moments of the anime and the same font used in the title.

The company denied any allegations of plagiarism stating that this similarity is a pure coincidence, but honestly it is difficult to believe given the incredible similarity between the protagonists of the two titles and the demons, not to mention that even the name translatable as The sword of the demon strongly recalls that of Kimetsu no Yaiba, that is The sword of the assassins.

And what do you think, are you among those who say that three clues make a test?