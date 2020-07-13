Demon Slayer: a perfect Kanao cosplay made by Mangoecos

Share it:

There are not many characters presented during the first season of Demon Slayer, also considering that the adventures have started to revolve mainly around four characters: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu. Yet fans were also caught by another huntress, the young woman Kanao Tsuyuri.

It was one of the few hunters of Demon Slayer to pass the official test but his appearance was then postponed to the season finale, where he helped Tanjiro to recover and train at the butterfly residence. Adopted sister of Kanae and Kocho Shinobu, she is an apparently impassive girl who executes every order. Only thanks to Tanjiro seems to have opened a glimmer in his inscrutable personality.

In addition to the black uniform of the demon hunters, he also wears a white cape around his shoulders. The black hair instead is gathered on the right side in a pigtail thanks to a pink and blue butterfly-shaped clasp. Mangoecos has decided to put on the clothes to make the cosplay by Kanao Tsuyuri that you see below. The gaze of the cosplayer tries to resume that of the Demon Slayer character in the manga and anime, do you like the realization?

