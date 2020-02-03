Entertainment

Demon Slayer: a fun Tanjiro cosplay goes viral on the web

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
When a series reaches a huge success it sees strange memes multiply, cosplay and artwork of the fans who pay homage in the most disparate ways. The latest, fun, Demon Slayer cosplay dedicated to Tanijiro Kamado is really very particular.

An imaginative Twitter user thought well of dressing up a duck with the outfit of the protagonist of Demon Slayer and post the result on the social profile that you can admire in a video at the bottom of the news. The duck wears a bib with the famous green checkered overcoat by Tanjiro and the basket (probably made of paper) where the sister usually hides Nezuko become a demon. The effect is obviously funny and snatches some laughs from the fans of the series.

The Demon Slayer series is breaking a series of records that are really surprising everyone. Recently the theme song of the anime Gurenge is double platinum in Japan, while the volumes of the manga continue to sell a lot, so as to threaten even the best-selling manga ever in Japan, that is one piece. Manga that is going to get to the last bars and that we hope will satisfy all fans of Koyoharu Gotouge. If you are among the few who have not yet seen the anime, you can take a look at our review of the first season of Demon Slayer.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

