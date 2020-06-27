Entertainment

Demon Slayer: a fan dedicates a statuette to Inosuke

June 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In addition to the official Demon Slayer merchandise, numerous fans of Koyoharu Gotoge they chose to create a series of fan art and other objects dedicated to the manga characters. In this news we point out the statue focused on Inosuke.

The character with the original look quickly became a favorite among fans, who enthusiastically welcomed his decision to join Tanjiro and Zenitsu in their struggle against their rivals, the demons responsible for Nezuko's transformation. DWoodArtStudio, a Reddit user, has therefore decided to share a long movie in which he shows us the various steps with which he transformed a block of wood into the manga character. As you might have guessed, the video has enjoyed considerable success among the Demon Slayer fan, who were particularly impressed by the great attention to detail and the dynamic pose of Inosuke, ready to face his opponent armed with his iconic blades.

Find the link to the movie at the bottom of the news, while we are still waiting for a confirmation on the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba: the transposition of the manga of the same name will in fact go ahead with a animated film titled Demon Slayer – Infinity Train. We close the news by pointing out our analysis of the Italian dubbing of Demon Slayer.

