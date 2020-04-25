Entertainment

Demon Slayer: A cosplayer brings the spider demoness to life

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the cosplay dedicated to Nezuko by Demon Slayer, this time it's up to one of the opponents of Tanjiro be represented in a series of shots focusing on one of the characters of the work created by Koyoharu Gotoge.

We are talking about the spider demon that the protagonists had to face during their climb to Mount Natagumo. Once there, Tanjiro, Nezuko and their friends decide to help the other demon hunters, engaged in a battle to the death against Rui and his demonic family. Here they will also know the mother of their opponent, with an unknown name and that the cosplayer @Pokythief has decided to represent in the photo that you can see at the bottom of the news.

The protagonists of the anime separated in a short time, ending up facing each member of the family individually, looking for one of the notorious members of the Twelve demonic moons. During the following episodes we will discover the true identity of the family, as well as seeing the two Pillars Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho in action for the first time. In recent months there are numerous cosplay dedicated to the characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba, a work that has enjoyed considerable success all over the world. While fans are waiting for news about the next film in the series, we leave you with our analysis of the Italian dubbing of Demon Slayer, available in the VVVVID catalog.

READ:  Japan Sinks: 2020, new visual for the original anime coming to Netflix in the summer

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.