Demon Slayer: A cosplayer brings the spider demoness to life

After the cosplay dedicated to Nezuko by Demon Slayer, this time it's up to one of the opponents of Tanjiro be represented in a series of shots focusing on one of the characters of the work created by Koyoharu Gotoge.

We are talking about the spider demon that the protagonists had to face during their climb to Mount Natagumo. Once there, Tanjiro, Nezuko and their friends decide to help the other demon hunters, engaged in a battle to the death against Rui and his demonic family. Here they will also know the mother of their opponent, with an unknown name and that the cosplayer @Pokythief has decided to represent in the photo that you can see at the bottom of the news.

The protagonists of the anime separated in a short time, ending up facing each member of the family individually, looking for one of the notorious members of the Twelve demonic moons. During the following episodes we will discover the true identity of the family, as well as seeing the two Pillars Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho in action for the first time. In recent months there are numerous cosplay dedicated to the characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba, a work that has enjoyed considerable success all over the world. While fans are waiting for news about the next film in the series, we leave you with our analysis of the Italian dubbing of Demon Slayer, available in the VVVVID catalog.