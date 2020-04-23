Entertainment

Demon Slayer 203: spoiler images tell the end of the battle

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was a long journey to Koyoharu Gotouge, mangaka of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Released in early 2016, after four years the manga has achieved a reputation that no one would have expected by defeating ONE PIECE on various fronts. But now it seems that author and publishing house will put a brake on history.

It is already from several chapters in fact that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems to be moving towards the end. The first spoilers of chapter 203, accompanied by some images, seem to confirm this hypothesis. Let's see together what happens in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 203.

Tanjiro has been cursed by Muzan's blood and is now starting one battle with his psyche to avoid turning completely into a demon. Half of the chapter takes place right in the mind of Tanjiro who, wrapped in the tumorous presence of Muzan, remembers all his companions and tries to fight to return to the surface. One by one, his teammates try to pull him up while Muzan grabs him from below and acts as an anchor.

However, the images confirm that in particular thanks to Nezuko, the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manages to conquer his body again. On the ground he is wrapped in the warm embraces of his companions while smiling at Kanao, wounded nearby. The kakushi arrive and try to heal everyone, the battle this time seems really over.

Weekly Shonen Jump will reserve the cover and color pages for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the next issue, specifying that it will be the climax of the series.

