Demon Slayer 2: will the announcement of the new season arrive tomorrow?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has finally landed on the big screen, not without some controversy about ticket sales that have aroused much indignation within the community. Either way, it may already be time to talk about the future of the franchise and the sequel to the animated film.

As we know, the Infinity Train saga dedicated to a new adventure between the protagonists and the Pillar of the Flame, Rengoku, continues directly from the finale of the first season of Demon Slayer. A possible second series, which will directly follow the events of the film, could still arrive earlier than expected according to the latest rumors.

As announced by the insider SPY yesterday, Demon Slayer 2 is already in production under the studio ufotable. In addition, the same user has recently shared a post from the same ufotable in which he warns fans to stay tuned for tomorrow because at the end of a program dedicated to the event there will be news not to be missed. That the company decides to officially announce the second season of the anime?

We remind you, in this regard, that according to some rumors Demon Slayer 2 will debut in the spring of 2021. However, even in Italy we will not have to wait long to rediscover the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko as Dynit has announced the acquisition of the rights of Infinity Train. And you, what announcement do you expect tomorrow? Let us know with a comment below.