Demon Slayer 2: Parents are worried about the “Red Light District”

After so many months of speculation, finally Demon Slayer 2 was officially announcing news that made social media explode with joy. Those who don’t seem to be so enthusiastic about the announcement are the parents of the children who fear for the content that will be adapted in the new saga.

The new season will in fact adapt the narrative arc of the Red Light District, the so-called “Yuukaku“, that is Japanese districts where services for adults are offered. Several parents expressed their concerns about how to explain the existence of the Yuukaku to their children, recalling that the work is especially appreciated by that age group.

These districts arose in Japan in the second half of the 1500s and only four hundred years later, with the end of the Second World War, were definitively abolished, transforming the brothels into more harmless cafes with the name “Akasen”, a nickname that recalls the original role of the neighborhoods. Finally, in 1956, the law against prostitution.

In any case, the debate is shot on many social networks and even the famous portal Livedoor News reported the matter. According to some users this type of setting, as treated in the manga, does not in any way affect the sensitivity of children. According to other fans, however, this atmosphere could allow a larger audience to get to know a part of Japan’s past culture that has long been understood as a taboo.

