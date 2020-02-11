Demon Slayer 193 may have revealed Muzan's weakness which will be fatal to him

Share it:

The Demon Slayer manga is heading towards the end. In fact, the fight between the neighborhoods has not been staged for a while remaining demon hunters and Kibutsuji Muzan, the ultimate enemy of the work. This seems to have further exacerbated in the last few chapters that are putting unprecedented combat into play.

Tanjiro went into action again from some chapter. Once you understand the secret of Kagura Dance and Sun Breath, the hero of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba started to put Muzan in difficulty. The fiery attacks succeed with difficulty in wounding the enemy, but the latter seems to have other problems that were hidden so far.

Since its transformation, Muzan seemed to have become more powerful. After absorbing Tamayo and killing a large number of hunters, however, he had not been able to notice another effect of the poison prepared by the demon. Going to dig inside himself, among the absorbed cells of Tamayo, he discovered the truth: the demon together with Yushiro and Kanao created a second effect of the poison that obliges the cells to age rapidly.

Ever since he absorbed Tamayo until then in the clash with Tanjiro, Muzan has aged 9,000 years, becoming much slower than expected. In fact, throughout the fight he failed to deliver the coup de grace to the protagonist of Demon Slayerdespite this being injured and exhausted. The more time progresses, the weaker Muzan becomes: will he be defeated by dawn or by Tanjiro?