Demon Slayer 192: the clash with Muzan begins, what did Tanjiro discover?

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The term of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems now close. For some time there had been an all-out struggle between the remaining crescent moons and the pillars of the demon hunters still alive. However, if so far there were doubts, the beginning of the clash between Tanjiro Kamado and Kibutsuji Muzan brings the story to an end.

In Chapter 192 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro thinks back to the moments lived in the past of his ancestor Sumiyoshi. From his point of view he was able to study the movements of Yoriichi during the positions of the Breath of the Sun, or the original one from which all the others descended. All twelve arts are made in rapid succession by Yoriichi, allowing Tanjiro to understand what thirteenth position really is.

Breathing correctly and preparing the first twelve positions gives you access to an infinite flame dance, a legacy passed from father to son with the Kagura dance. Tanjiro is therefore ready to face the final enemy of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, with the second half of the chapter starting the actual fight.

Muzan launches various attacks, some of which still hit Tanjiro, unable to perform the twelve moves to perfection. But for now the protagonist manages to keep up, also discovering the truth behind the demon's secret attacks and his true physical form. Tanjiro is determined to combine all twelve positions in a lethal attack that can destroy Muzan's organs, will he succeed?

