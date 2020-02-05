Entertainment

Demon Slayer 192: Is Tanjiro about to make his most powerful move?

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For some time now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has seen the dance of the god of fire use one mysterious sword technique used by Tanjiro Kamado. Appeared for the first time during the saga of Mount Natagumo against Rui, she continued to make her way through the techniques of the protagonist up to the current point.

As the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he advanced, the details received on this mysterious dance were revealed. Unlike the other forms, the dance of the fire god has 13 positions instead of 12. However, Tanjiro had not understood what this phantom thirteenth position was which, if discovered, could allow a a blow enough to bring down Muzan.

In chapter 192, however, everything has changed: the protagonist of Demon Slayer has recently woken up from the coma induced by the attack of Muzan, but at this juncture he began to dream and see things from the eyes of his ancestor. In this way he was able to follow the movements of Yoriichi, the only swordsman of the demon hunters capable of cornering Mužan, as well as the owner of the original breath.

READ:  'Wonder Woman 1984' appears in a Super Bowl ad

Tanjiro thus discovers that in reality the thirteenth position consists in using the other 12 positions one after the other and without pauses, thus creating an infinite and lethal dance. At the moment, Tanjiro was unable to keep up the pace, also suffering some attacks from Muzan. Will he, perhaps with Nezuko's help, complete this move on time?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.