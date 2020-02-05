Demon Slayer 192: Is Tanjiro about to make his most powerful move?

Share it:

For some time now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has seen the dance of the god of fire use one mysterious sword technique used by Tanjiro Kamado. Appeared for the first time during the saga of Mount Natagumo against Rui, she continued to make her way through the techniques of the protagonist up to the current point.

As the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he advanced, the details received on this mysterious dance were revealed. Unlike the other forms, the dance of the fire god has 13 positions instead of 12. However, Tanjiro had not understood what this phantom thirteenth position was which, if discovered, could allow a a blow enough to bring down Muzan.

In chapter 192, however, everything has changed: the protagonist of Demon Slayer has recently woken up from the coma induced by the attack of Muzan, but at this juncture he began to dream and see things from the eyes of his ancestor. In this way he was able to follow the movements of Yoriichi, the only swordsman of the demon hunters capable of cornering Mužan, as well as the owner of the original breath.

Tanjiro thus discovers that in reality the thirteenth position consists in using the other 12 positions one after the other and without pauses, thus creating an infinite and lethal dance. At the moment, Tanjiro was unable to keep up the pace, also suffering some attacks from Muzan. Will he, perhaps with Nezuko's help, complete this move on time?