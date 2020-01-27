Entertainment

Demon Slayer 191: a twist turns the fight towards the end

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For several weeks now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is showing what appears to be the series' final fight. Kibutsuji Muzan has taken the field and demon hunters must stop him once and for all. How the story will continue in chapter 191 of the manga.

With a color opening, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 191 is titled "Who really is the demon among us". Yoriichi and Tanjiro look in opposite diversions with a calm gaze, while the story resumes with the battle between Muzan and the pillars. Yushiro, in the rear, is giving several injections to Tanjiro, passed out several chapters ago. The amount of medicine injected is huge given the critical conditions, but everything seems lost when the beat disappears. Suddenly, however, Tanjiro awakens.

On the battlefield, the pillars make use of all the weapons available to beat Muzan. Gyomei is treasuring the time earned by new comrades and, thanks to the transparent world, he can see the inside of Muzan's body. The demon continuously moves brains and hearts, 12 organs in total to be destroyed, and encourages his companions to improve their sight in order to be able to see and attack him all together in those points.

READ:           Golden Globes 2020: Stellan Skarsgård is the best television cast actor for 'Chernobyl'

Kibutsuji, however, leaves no way out: with a single lethal move sweeps away all enemies. Gyoumei, Iguro and Tomioka lose a limb, the others are thrown away and remain unconscious in the vicinity. The only one left awake is Kanao, with a long vertical cut on the forehead. Without sword, the enemy is found in front and is about to suffer an attack.

The flames, however, envelop the enemy thanks to the Kagura dance of Tanjiro: The hero of Demon Slayer has arrived and attacked the enemy, saving his partner. While he still has the demonic tumor blocking his right eye, the two prepare for the final confrontation. Who will win between Tanjiro Kamado and Kibutsuji Muzan? The next chapter will be published on MangaPlus on Sunday 2 February, while volume 19 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is available in Japanese comics.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.