Demián Bichir shares emotional post one year after the death of Stefanie Sherk

Although he is characterized by keeping his private life away from his acting life, Demián Bichir shared in his Instagram feed a photograph of his deceased wife, an image accompanied by an emotional message, on the occasion of his first mourning anniversary.

"The special years will not return when we are all together, but with the love you left in our hearts, you will walk with us forever, I will always be grateful for having shared those beautiful years with you," said Mexican actor Demián Bichir, who added in his significant publication:

It has been a long and lonely year today, without your loving and kind presence, in loving memory of our beloved Stefanie Sherk.

It was on April 20, 2019 that the unfortunate news of the death of Stefanie Sherk was released. Days later the actor spoke on social networks to confirm the forensic report that his wife had committed suicide and, through a couple of posts on Instagram, he explained that Stefanie was suffering from depression and that this led to an attempt on her life.

Stefanie Sherk was a producer, screenwriter, actress and director, died at 43 years of age and shared 9 years of her life with Demián Bichir. Their relationship began in 2011 and since then, the couple had the opportunity to work together on various projects.

