Demi Lovato, without makeup on her latest Instagram post: "This is how I look 90% of the time"

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
  • Demi Lovato does it again and shares with her Instagram followers a 'selfie' without makeup that has left us FLIPING.
  • Why is it still important for celebrities to upload photos without makeup and without editing to social networks?

    Instagram It is not precisely the paradigm of naturalness. We all have that, right? Because let's recognize it, with the rise of digital retouching applications, it is quite common that before uploading a photograph we have retouched it to eliminate certain imperfections that we do not like. This is really not bad, as long as you don't go over it, of course. In fact, from the social network they have already begun to take measures and recently announced that they would begin to penalize users who abuse Photoshop in their photos. The one that is sure that this will never happen is to Demi lovato, because it is the vivid image of transparency. He does not mind uploading photos where he is seen to have cellulite (come on, like most women) and it is not uncommon for him to share 'selfies' with his bare face without a drop of makeup. Well, he has done it again, and we have to say one thing about it: we would like to have such a great complexion.

    Demi is one of the 'celebrities' who has done more for self-acceptance, as is the case of Rihanna, Sarah Hyland or Hilary Duff. All of them have no qualms about uploading snapshots with stretch marks, grains or spots, attributes that although natural, seem to have no place on Instagram. But come on, we don't see any of this in Demi's last 'selfie'.

    Demi Lovato shows off her face again without makeup

    "I have not done a #NoMakeupMonday for years, but I have thought that after publishing photos with lots of makeup and very well groomed, it is important to show what is below. This is my appearance 85 and 90% of the time. I am proud of my freckles and me for loving and accepting myself as I am. "

    A photograph that has already accumulated more than 8 million likes in less than 24 hours and it has been very well received among his followers. "Thank you for being real", "You are pure inspiration for many women" or "You are beautiful inside and out" are just some of the comments he received.

